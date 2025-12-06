Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Price Target Decreased by 15.25% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) has been revised to $6.38 / share. This is a decrease of 15.25% from the prior estimate of $7.52 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.55% from the latest reported closing price of $5.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Credit Income Fund. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCIF is 0.09%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 2,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 421K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing a decrease of 26.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCIF by 35.74% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 328K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

J.w. Cole Advisors holds 259K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares , representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCIF by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 217K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VPC - Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF holds 182K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCIF by 8.72% over the last quarter.

