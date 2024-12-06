News & Insights

Carlyle Commodities Gains Approval for Amalgamation

December 06, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Carlyle Commodities (TSE:CCC) has released an update.

Carlyle Commodities has received shareholder approval for the amalgamation with Miramis Mining, which will see Miramis shareholders holding approximately 26.15% of Carlyle shares. This transaction is expected to diversify Carlyle’s asset portfolio with three projects in British Columbia and add cash to its treasury.

