Carlyle Commodities Gains Approval for Amalgamation

Carlyle Commodities has received shareholder approval for the amalgamation with Miramis Mining, which will see Miramis shareholders holding approximately 26.15% of Carlyle shares. This transaction is expected to diversify Carlyle’s asset portfolio with three projects in British Columbia and add cash to its treasury.

