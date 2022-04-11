Carlyle clinches $1.1 bln sale of Italy's IRCA to Advent

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent said on Monday it had agreed to buy from rival Carlyle CG.O Italian company IRCA, which supplies ingredients for desserts to ice cream and pastry shops, restaurants and hotels.

Carlyle had invited bids for IRCA, which is based north-west of Milan and has revenues of around 400 million euros, in March, expecting to receive non-binding bids before Easter.

The sale process accelerated, unscathed by the equity market volatility caused by the Ukraine conflict, leading to the accord with Advent being signed at the weekend.

People close to the transaction said the deal valued IRCA at around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

That is roughly twice what Carlyle had paid for the company back in 2017, when it bought an 80% stake from the Nobili family and investment firm Ardian, later raising its ownership to 97%.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesco Zecchini; editing by Giulia Segreti)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

