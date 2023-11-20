Carlyle (CG) Reduces Pan-Asia PE Fund Goal on Macro Slowdown

The Carlyle Group Inc. CG has reduced its sixth pan-Asia private equity (PE) fund target by at least 30% from its original goal of $8.5 billion, per a Reuters article. The reason behind such reduction is most likely the slowdown in global economy, hovering recession fears and geopolitical concerns.

Sources familiar with the matter stated that CG has captured less than $3 billion since it started raising funds in mid-2022. Further, they noted that CG is now targeting to raise up to $6 billion and expects to close the fundraising in the third quarter of 2024.

Per Conference Board forecasts, economic growth in the U.S. is likely to be crippled by heighted inflation levels, high interest rates, geopolitical conflicts and greater consumer debt. Moreover, given the recession fears and rising inflation, consumer spending is likely to be adversely affected.

Hence, we believe these factors to have driven the trim in target.

A source familiar with the matter said that the fund is expected to allocate around 30-35% of its capital in the Indian economy which would be CG’s largest market in Asia. Further, 15-20% is likely to be allocated to China and South Korea each.

Moreover, it was earlier reported that CG was planning to pull back its investments in the U.S.-based consumer, media and retail companies. It would rather focus its attention on other key sectors like technology and financial services.

The impact of economic slowdown was seen in third-quarter results with assets under management declining 1% sequentially to $382.26 billion. Further, revenues declined 20.6% sequentially to $776.6 million.

