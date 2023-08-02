Carlyle (CG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Carlyle Group (CG) reported $977.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.8%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +20.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $809.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +35.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carlyle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP : $271.40 billion versus $277.53 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $271.40 billion versus $277.53 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP : $151.54 billion versus $157.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $151.54 billion versus $157.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP : $384.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $392.69 billion.

: $384.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $392.69 billion. Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP : $162.80 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $166.82 billion.

: $162.80 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $166.82 billion. Segment Revenues- Interest income : $14.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +257.5%.

: $14.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +257.5%. Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues : $606.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $537.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $606.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $537.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Segment Revenues- Fee related performance revenues : $73.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.15 million.

: $73.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.15 million. Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other : $18.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.9%.

: $18.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.9%. Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss) : $22.10 million compared to the $25.14 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $22.10 million compared to the $25.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues : $335.10 million versus $212.05 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $335.10 million versus $212.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Segment Revenues- Fund management fees : $515 million compared to the $489.86 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $515 million compared to the $489.86 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenues- Global Private Equity- Fund management fees: $330.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $303.05 million.

Shares of Carlyle have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

