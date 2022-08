Aug 7 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O said on Sunday Kewsong Lee has stepped down as its chief executive officer.

Co-founder Bill Conway would serve as interim CEO, the company said.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

