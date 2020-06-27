CG

Carlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to buy a 20% stake in the pharmaceutical unit of Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd for about $490 million, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

Adds details from statement, background

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc CG.O has agreed to buy a 20% stake in the pharmaceutical unit of Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd PIRA.NS for about $490 million, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

Piramal Pharma will use the capital injection to accelerate its organic and inorganic growth plans, the statement said.

The investment comes a month after the private equity firm bought a majority stake in Indian animal healthcare company SeQuent Scientific Ltd SEQU.NS.

"India is a hugely strategic part of Carlyle's Asia business, and a market where we continue to see many attractive investment opportunities," Greg Zeluck, Co-Head of Carlyle Asia Partners advisory team said.

Earlier this month, India's Economic Times reported that Carlyle had emerged as the frontrunner to grab a minority stake in the pharma unit of business mogul Ajay Piramal, with U.S. private equity firms TA Associates and KKR & Co Inc KKR.N also submitting offers for the 20% stake.

The transaction is expected to close in 2020.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Richard Pullin)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG KKR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More