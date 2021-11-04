Carlyle bids $2.1 bln for Australia's Link
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX on Friday said private equity firm Carlyle CG.O made a A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm.
The proposal includes a A$3 per share bid in cash for Link, plus a distribution of the Australian firm's sought-after stake in PEXA Group PXA.AX of A$2.38 a share.
($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
