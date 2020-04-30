Carlyle beats Q1 profit estimates as distributable earnings surge

By comparison, Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, the world's largest private equity firm, said last week that its private equity portfolio fell by 21.6% in the first quarter, while opportunistic and core real estate funds fell by 8.8% and 3.9% respectively.

Blackstone reported a 4% rise in its first-quarter distributable earnings, though this was driven by a rise in management fees rather than asset sales.

"As the full impact of global shutdowns and an uncertain recovery becomes more evident, there could be additional pressure on fund valuations," Carlyle Co-CEO Kewsong Lee said during a conference call with analysts and investors on Thursday.

Carlyle said it expected to see a short-term slowdown in fundraising, as fund investors, known as limited partners (LPs) pause to review the effect of the pandemic.

"LPs are assessing the impact of this crisis on their portfolios and evaluating the denominator impact, allocation targets and liquidity schedules in light of market volatility," Lee said. "Our experience is that their pace of new commitments will slow down temporarily while they continue to fund their existing commitments."

Carlyle's shares were trading down 6.8% at $24.20 in New York on Thursday.

Carlyle reported a $612 million loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), compared to a $131 million profit a year earlier, due to the drop in the value of its funds.

The Washington, D.C.-based firm's total assets under management stood at $217 billion at the end of the March, down 3% from the prior quarter. It had $74 billion of unspent capital at the end of the period.

Carlyle declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Brown)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com;))

