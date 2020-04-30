Carlyle beats Q1 profit estimates as distributable earnings surge
By comparison, Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, the world's largest private equity firm, said last week that its private equity portfolio fell by 21.6% in the first quarter, while opportunistic and core real estate funds fell by 8.8% and 3.9% respectively.
Blackstone reported a 4% rise in its first-quarter distributable earnings, though this was driven by a rise in management fees rather than asset sales.
Carlyle reported a $612 million loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), compared to a $131 million profit a year earlier, due to the drop in the value of its funds.
The Washington, D.C.-based firm's total assets under management stood at $217 billion at the end of the March, down 3% from the prior quarter.
Carlyle declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
