Carlyle-backed sales platform ZoomInfo Technologies files for a $500 million IPO

ZoomInfo Technologies, which provides a data platform for sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.



Formerly known as DiscoverOrg, the company was renamed ZoomInfo Technologies following its $760 million acquisition of Zoom Information in February 2019.



The Vancouver, WA-based company traces its roots to 2000 and booked $303 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZI. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



