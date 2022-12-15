US Markets
Carlyle-backed Indegene files for IPO -draft papers

December 15, 2022 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Carlyle-backed Indian life sciences company Indegene has filed for an initial public offering, draft papers submitted to the market regulator showed on Thursday.

The IPO consists a fresh issue of shares worth 9.5 billion rupees ($114.82 million) and a sale of up to 36.3 million shares by existing shareholders, including a Carlyle entity, the filing showed.

($1 = 82.7400 Indian rupees)

