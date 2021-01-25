US Markets
Carlyle-backed Atotech aims for raise up to $751 mln in U.S. IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Specialty chemicals group Atotech Ltd, backed by buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc, is looking to raise up to $751.2 million in its U.S. initial public offering, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

The Germany-based firm, which makes specialty chemicals and equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, is keen on selling about 34.1 million shares at a range of between $19 and $22 apiece. About 4.9 million of these shares are being sold by the selling stockholders.

At the top end of the range, the company would be valued around $4 billion.

Reuters reported in January last year that Carlyle had decided to delay the chemical maker's IPO fearing that uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak could hurt the company's prospective valuation. (https://reut.rs/3c8AF3v)

Carlyle acquired Atotech in 2016 in a deal worth $3.2 billion, including debt.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

    Most Popular