Carlyle agrees to buy S.Korea coffee chain from PE fund Anchor
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group CG.O said on Friday an affiliate had agreed to acquire South Korean coffee and cake chain A Twosome Place Co Ltd from private equity fund Anchor Equity Partners.
A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment on price.
A special investment vehicle in which Anchor was a participant had a 73.89% stake in Twosome as of end-2020, after having bought an additional 45% stake in 2019 for 202.5 billion won ($171.27 million) from CJ Foodville Co Ltd, according to company filings.
A Twosome Place was established in 2002 and currently operates over 1,400 stores, Carlyle said in a statement.
Carlyle intends to work with management to "build upon the strong franchise network and capture the significant white space in the Korean market," said John Kim, Managing Director at Carlyle.
($1 = 1,182.3400 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)
((joyce.lee@tr.com;))
