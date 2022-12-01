Carlyle, Advent get conditional nod from India's RBI to buy Yes Bank stake

BENGALURU, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc CG.O and Advent International have received conditional approvals from India's central bank to buy stakes in Yes Bank YESB.NS, the private-sector lender said on Thursday.

"The investors are evaluating the conditions," Mumbai-based Yes Bank said, adding they will engage with the Reserve Bank of India to seek an early resolution of the conditions and get a final approval on the acquisition.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

