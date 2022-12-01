US Markets
CG

Carlyle, Advent get conditional nod from India's RBI to buy Yes Bank stake

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

December 01, 2022 — 05:42 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc CG.O and Advent International have received conditional approvals from India's central bank to buy stakes in Yes Bank YESB.NS, the private-sector lender said on Thursday.

"The investors are evaluating the conditions," Mumbai-based Yes Bank said, adding they will engage with the Reserve Bank of India to seek an early resolution of the conditions and get a final approval on the acquisition.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.