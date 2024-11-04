Carly Holdings Announces Expiry of Key Options

Carly Holdings Limited (AU:CL8) has released an update.

Carly Holdings Limited has announced the expiration of 87,107,979 quoted options, which were exercisable at $0.060, as they ceased trading on October 25, 2024. This development marks a significant update for the company, which is a leader in the car subscription industry in Australia and New Zealand, focusing on flexible vehicle solutions and electric vehicle trials. Investors may find this an interesting juncture, considering Carly’s partnerships with major auto industry players like SG Fleet, Turners Automotive, and Hyundai.

