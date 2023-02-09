Carlson Capital L P Cuts Stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

Fintel reports that Carlson Capital L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.84MM shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 28, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,621.88% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for TFF Pharmaceuticals is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1,621.88% from its latest reported closing price of $0.95.

The projected annual revenue for TFF Pharmaceuticals is $13MM, an increase of 6,629.53%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFF Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFFP is 0.01%, a decrease of 63.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.56% to 5,162K shares. The put/call ratio of TFFP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

DRW Securities holds 1,000K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 563K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sepio Capital holds 331K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFFP by 76.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tff Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally.

