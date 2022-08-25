Carlsberg's unit in Poland could stop production due to lack of CO2 supplies -spokeswoman

GDANSK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Danish brewery Carlsberg's CARLb.CO subsidiary in Poland could cut or halt beer production due to a lack of carbon dioxide deliveries, a spokeswoman for Carlsberg Polska said on Thursday.

"If deliveries of carbon dioxide are not resumed, there will be a high probability of significant production cut or production halt," Beata Ptaszyńska-Jedynak told Reuters.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Susan Fenton)

