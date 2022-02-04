Carlsberg warns of 2022 growth dip

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Friday reported fourth-quarter sales above expectations and forecast organic operating profit growth this year at 0-7%, below last year's level.

The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the fourth quaretr reached 15.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.34 billion), against 14.7 billion crowns estimated by analysts in a poll by the company.

($1 = 6.4918 Danish crowns)

