Carlsberg warns of 2022 growth dip

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO on Friday reported fourth-quarter sales above expectations and forecast organic operating profit growth this year at 0-7%, below last year's level.

The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the fourth quaretr reached 15.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.34 billion), against 14.7 billion crowns estimated by analysts in a poll by the company.

($1 = 6.4918 Danish crowns)

