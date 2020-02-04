Carlsberg Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Beer Sales But Strong 2019 Sends Stock Higher

Carlsberg shares moved higher on Tuesday despite the Danish brewer warning that the coronavirus would hit sales in China.

Investors focused on robust beer sales and a profit boost in Carlsberg’s full-year results instead of the virus warning, sending the shares 2.7% higher.

The Chinese government has closed pubs, karaoke bars and restaurants in the country in a bid to contain the outbreak, which has killed 427 people.

Cees ‘t Hart, Carlsberg’s chief executive, said the closures would curb sales but that he did not expect any long-term issues.

The world’s third-largest beer brewer grew sales in China by 19% last year, it said on Tuesday. The company has expanded into 35 Chinese cities since 2017 and will move toward 40 by the end of this year.

Hart said: “We have not seen any major lockdowns of cities or areas where we are present… but sales across the country will be impacted by closure of outlets.”

“On-trade is significantly impacted — almost all night entertainment outlets are closed, more than 50% of dining outlets are closed,” he added on an earnings call.

A double-digit percentage of off-trade, which includes supermarkets and stores, are also closed, Hart estimated.

Despite the closures, chief financial officer Heine Dalsgaard said Carlsberg would be sticking to its guidance for mid-single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2020.

The stock rose in early trading as Carlsberg reported that full-year sales grew 3.2% to 65.9 billion Danish kroner ($9.74 billion), driven by strong growth in Asia. Operating profit grew 10.5% to DKK10.5 billion, while net profit rose 23.7% to DKK6.6 billion.

Looking ahead. The Danish brewer has had a good year with strong sales in all major markets, continuing its momentum. The stock has now climbed 35% in the past 12 months. The coronavirus will have an impact on Chinese sales but it’s unclear whether the outbreak will last long enough or spread wide enough to affect its guidance for the year.

