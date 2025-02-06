Carlsberg Turns To Profit In FY24; Proposes Dividend; Sees Organic Profit Growth In FY25

(RTTNews) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported Thursday a net profit in its fiscal 2024, compared to prior year's hefty loss. Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA increased from last year on revenue growth.

Further, the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 27 Danish kroner per share, equal to a total dividend payout of 3.6 billion kroner.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects organic operating profit growth of 1 percent to 5 percent, including an estimated negative impact on organic operating profit growth of 2 percent to 3 percentage points from the loss of the San Miguel brand in the UK.

For the year 2024, net profit attributable to shareholders was 9.12 billion kroner, compared to prior year's loss of 40.79 billion kroner.

Net result from discontinued operations was a gain of 2.26 billion kroner from the disposal of the Russian business, compared to last year's loss of 47.75 billion kroner.

On a continuing operations basis, profit attributable to shareholders dropped to 6.86 billion kroner from 6.96 billion kroner last year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations was 7.28 billion kroner, compared to 7.43 billion kroner a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share for continuing operations were 54.9 kroner, up 0.6 percent from last year.

Operating profit before special items grew 2.8 percent year-over-year to 11.41 billion kroner. EBITDA grew to 15.78 billion kroner from last year's 15.18 billion kroner.

Revenue for the year was 75.01 billion kroner, up 1.9 percent from prior year's 73.59 billion kroner

Organic revenue growth was 2.4 percent. Organic revenue/hl increased 2 percent, with all regions contributing.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.