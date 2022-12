COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Canadian Waterloo Brewing for a total equity value of around 144 million Canadian dollars ($106 million) in cash.

($1 = 1.3559 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.