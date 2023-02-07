Carlsberg Slips To Net Loss In FY22, Revenues Rise, Lifts Dividend; Issues FY23 Organic Profit View

(RTTNews) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 net loss attributable to shareholders was 1.06 billion Danish kroner, compared to prior year's profit of 6.85 billion kroner.

Loss per share was 7.6 kroner, compared to profit of 47.6 kroner last year.

The latest results were impacted by write-downs of 10.74 billion kroner.

Adjusted net profit was 9.69 billion kroner, compared to 6.94 billion kroner a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 69.3 kroner, compared to prior year's 48.3 kroner.

Profit before tax fell to 9.96 billion kroner from 10.45 billion kroner last year.

Revenue, however, grew 17 percent to 70.27 billion kroner from 60.10 billion kroner a year ago. Organic revenue growth was 15.6 percent.

Revenue/hl increased 9 percent, with strong growth in all regions.

Further, the company said its Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a 13 percent increase in dividend to 27 kroner per share, equal to a total dividend payout of 3.7 billion kroner.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects organic operating profit development of down 5 percent to up 5 percent.

