Carlsberg searching for new CEO after Cees ’t Hart says to retire

Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

March 07, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, March 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's Carlsberg CARLb.ST said on Tuesday Chief Executive Cees ’t Hart had decided to retire after eight years on the job, and a search for his successor was ongoing.

The brewer said in a statement ’t Hart planned to leave the company by the end of the third quarter.

"Staying on board for another half a year will allow me and the team to continue delivering on our challenging plans for 2023 and accomplishing the sale of the Russian business before the summer," t' Hart said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.