Carlsberg says no risk of production cuts at Polish breweries

COPENHAGEN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Carlsberg CARLb.CO said on Friday it no longer faces the risk of production cuts at its three breweries in Poland, after the Polish government voiced support for measures that would address the lack of carbon dioxide used in beer production.

The company's subsidiary in Poland warned on Thursday that it could cut or halt beer production due to a lack of CO2 deliveries.

The shortages have been prompted by chemical makers, which produce CO2 as a byproduct, cutting output due to high natural gas prices.

However, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said later on Thursday that the government was working on a package of support for energy intensive companies to mitigate the effect of soaring energy prices on its industry.

Carlsberg is "confident" that the government's support measures would help secure CO2 supplies, thereby avoiding any production cuts at its breweries, a Copenhagen-based spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

