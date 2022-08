COPENHAGEN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Carlsberg CARLb.CO no longer sees a lack of carbon dioxide deliveries as a risk to beer production at its three breweries in Poland, a spokesperson for the Danish company told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.