Carlsberg raises growth target after strategy rethink

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Carlsberg CARLb.CO has raised its 2027 target for revenue and operating profit growth, it said on Tuesday as new Chief Executive Jacob Aarup-Andersen steps up the Danish brewer's ambition after a review of his predecessor's strategy.

Aarup-Andersen, who took over from the retiring Cees 't Hart last September, last year said that Carlsberg planned to review and update the company's strategy.

"We've identified our key strategic growth levers, are increasing our growth ambitions and building an even stronger company," Aarup-Andersen said on Tuesday.

Carlsberg is now targeting annual organic revenue growth of 4-6% over the years to 2027, compared with 3-5% previously. It is targeting organic operating profit growth above that.

The company will also sharpen its focus on previously identified long-term growth opportunities, including its premium beer portfolio and products including cider, seltzer and zero-alcohol beers.

It will also prioritise growth markets in Asia, the company said, with a particular focus on China, Vietnam and India.

Carlsberg reports full-year results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Alison Williams and David Goodman)

