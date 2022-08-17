Carlsberg Q2 sales below expectations as higher costs drag

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported second-quarter sales below expectations as earnings were dragged down by higher commodity and energy prices.

The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the quarter reached 20.51 billion Danish crowns ($2.81 billion), compared with the 21.6 billion crowns forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

