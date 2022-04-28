Carlsberg Q1 Revenues, Volume Rise; Backs FY22 Earnings View; To Launch Q2 Share Buy-back Program

(RTTNews) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter reported revenue grew 26.5 percent from last year to 14.9 billion Danish kroner. Organic revenue growth was 23.6 percent.

The results reflected the war in Ukraine. Performance outside Ukraine was strong.

Western Europe revenues climbed 36.2 percent, and the growth was 16.5 percent in Asia and 8.2 percent in Central & Eastern Europe.

Total volume growth was 8.6 percent, and organic volume growth was 9.1 percent.

Revenue/hl grew 13 percent, impacted by price increases and channel and country mix.

Further, the company said it will launch the second quarterly share buy-back programme today, amounting to 1 billion kroner.

Further, for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect organic operating profit development of around negative 5 percent to positive 2 percent.

CEO Cees 't Hart said, "Looking at business performance, the first quarter saw only limited impact from the war. The Group had a strong start to the year, albeit Western Europe had easy comparables due to the extensive lockdowns last year. We're in the process of implementing our new SAIL'27 strategy, ensuring adequate support for our strategic priorities."

