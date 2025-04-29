Markets

Carlsberg Q1 Revenue Climbs On Britvic Acquisition, Organic Revenues Down; Confirms Outlook

April 29, 2025 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported Tuesday first-quarter revenue growth 17.4 percent year-over-year, with 14.5 percent higher volume, positively impacted by the Britvic acquisition. Organic revenue, meanwhile, was down 1.5 percent, and organic revenue growth excluding San Miguel was flat. The company also maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.

In Copenhagen, Carlsberg shares were losing around 1.8 percent to trade at 884.80 Danish kroner.

In its first quarter, revenues climbed to 20.12 billion kroner from last year's 17.14 billion kroner. Organic revenue/hl grew 1 percent.

Organic volume dropped 2.3 percent, and organic volumes excluding San Miguel fell 1.1 percent. Organic volume development in Western Europe excluding San Miguel edged up 0.8 percent, while it fell 2.1 percent in Asia, and 1.7 percent in Central & Eastern Europe and India.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect organic operating profit growth of 1 percent to 5 percent.

Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said, "It was a soft start to the year, impacted by the loss of the San Miguel brand and continued subdued consumer spending in an environment with increased macroeconomic volatility. We're pleased with the positive development in China, the strong growth in India and the underlying good performance in the UK, and we maintain our full-year earnings outlook..... We're encouraged by the Q1 performance in the UK and Ireland and the strength of the business. We remain confident in the long-term value creation from this acquisition."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.