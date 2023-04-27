Carlsberg narrows 2023 profit guidance after raising beer prices

Adds CEO quote, Q1 sales

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO on Thursday reported first-quarter sales above expectations and narrowed its profit expectation for the full year as it managed to increase beer prices to cover rising costs.

"The first quarter of the year showed a strong improvement in revenue per hectolitre, covering the significant increase in our cost base," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

The world's third-biggest brewer narrowed its expectation for organic operating profit this year to between minus 2% and plus 5% from its previous range of between minus 5% and plus 5%.

Still, some uncertainty remains over how consumers will react to higher prices and continued high inflation, particularly in Europe, the company said.

Sales stood at 16.4 billion Danish crowns ($2.43 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared with 15.9 billion crowns forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Essi Lehto)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.