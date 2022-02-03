Carlsberg looks beyond beer for growth in new strategy

Contributors
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it would look for growth beyond its core beer market over the next five years to focus on categories like cider, seltzers and alcohol free beer.

Adds details from statement

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO said on Thursday it would look for growth beyond its core beer market over the next five years to focus on categories like cider, seltzers and alcohol free beer.

The Copenhagen-based company also said it would speed up its existing strategy of selling more of its premium beer brands.

As part of its new strategy, Carlsberg set new financial targets to run until 2027, including average organic revenue growth of 3%-5% per year and growth in organic operating profit outpacing that of revenue.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for beverages outside the beer category, such as cider, hard lemonade, hard seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails," Carlsberg said in a statement.

"We see attractive growth opportunities in several of these categories, leveraging brands such as Somersby and Garage," it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters