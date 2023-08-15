Carlsberg lifts profit forecast on solid H1 sales

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO on Tuesday lifted its profit guidance for the full year after a "solid business performance" in the first half of the year.

The world's third-biggest brewer said it now expects organic operating profit growth this year of between 4% and 7%, versus a previous range of minus 2% to plus 5%.

