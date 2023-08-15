News & Insights

Carlsberg lifts profit forecast on solid H1 sales

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 15, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO on Tuesday lifted its profit guidance for the full year after a "solid business performance" in the first half of the year.

The world's third-biggest brewer said it now expects organic operating profit growth this year of between 4% and 7%, versus a previous range of minus 2% to plus 5%.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.