Carlsberg lifts 2023 profit forecast on solid first-half

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 15, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO on Tuesday lifted its profit guidance for the full year after a "solid business performance" in the first half of the year.

The world's third-biggest brewer said it now expects organic operating profit growth this year of between 4% and 7%, versus a previous range of minus 2% to plus 5%.

"Based on solid business performance year to date and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are upgrading our full-year earnings expectations for 2023," the company said in a statement.

The Copenhagen-based company said volumes in the January to June period grew 0.8% organically, while organic sales grew 11%. Organic operating profit grew by 5.2% in the period.

Carlsberg's shares were 1.6% higher at 1304 GMT, with the broader Copenhagen benchmark index down 0.7%.

Carlsberg is due to publish a full set of first-half financial results on Wednesday.

