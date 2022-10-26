Carlsberg lifts 2022 profit outlook

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales broadly in line with expectations and lifted its profit forecast for the year despite weakening consumer sentiment.

COPENHAGEN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales broadly in line with expectations and lifted its profit forecast for the year despite weakening consumer sentiment.

The world's third-biggest brewer said revenue in the quarter rose 14% to 20.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.72 billion) on the back of strong Asia sales, compared with the 20.3 billion forecast by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

Sales in Asia grew organically by 19% in the period, with volumes up 10%, but the firm cautioned that the outlook remained uncertain.

Carlsberg now expects organic profit growth of 10-12% this year, compared to a previous guidance for "high single-digit-percentage" growth.

