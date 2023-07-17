News & Insights

Markets

Carlsberg Group: Prospects For Sales Process Of Russian Business Now Highly Uncertain

July 17, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Carlsberg Group (CABGY.PK) said it has not received any official information from the Russian Authorities regarding the presidential decree or the consequences for Baltika Breweries. On Monday, the Russian government published a presidential decree, transferring Baltika Breweries to the temporary management of the Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management.

In March 2022, the Carlsberg Group announced a full disposal of its business in Russia. The agreement to sell the Russian business had already been signed. Following the presidential decree, the prospects for this sales process are now highly uncertain, Carlsberg Group said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.