Carlsberg Group: Prospects For Sales Process Of Russian Business Now Highly Uncertain

(RTTNews) - Carlsberg Group (CABGY.PK) said it has not received any official information from the Russian Authorities regarding the presidential decree or the consequences for Baltika Breweries. On Monday, the Russian government published a presidential decree, transferring Baltika Breweries to the temporary management of the Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management.

In March 2022, the Carlsberg Group announced a full disposal of its business in Russia. The agreement to sell the Russian business had already been signed. Following the presidential decree, the prospects for this sales process are now highly uncertain, Carlsberg Group said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.