Carlsberg Group Upgrades 2023 Earnings Expectations On Solid Business Performance

(RTTNews) - The Carlsberg Group (CABGY.PK) reported 0.8% organic volume growth, organic revenue growth of 11.2% and organic operating profit growth of 5.2% in the first half of 2023. The first half interim financial statement will be published on 16 August.

For 2023, the company now expects organic growth in operating profit of 4% to 7%. The new outlook replaces the previous guidance for organic operating profit development of between a decline of 2% to an increase of 5%.

The Carlsberg Group will launch a new quarterly 1 billion Danish kroner share buy-back on Wednesday.

