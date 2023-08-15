News & Insights

Markets

Carlsberg Group Upgrades 2023 Earnings Expectations On Solid Business Performance

August 15, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Carlsberg Group (CABGY.PK) reported 0.8% organic volume growth, organic revenue growth of 11.2% and organic operating profit growth of 5.2% in the first half of 2023. The first half interim financial statement will be published on 16 August.

For 2023, the company now expects organic growth in operating profit of 4% to 7%. The new outlook replaces the previous guidance for organic operating profit development of between a decline of 2% to an increase of 5%.

The Carlsberg Group will launch a new quarterly 1 billion Danish kroner share buy-back on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.