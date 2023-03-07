Markets

Carlsberg Group CEO Cees 't Hart To Retire - Quick Facts

March 07, 2023 — 03:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Carlsberg Group (CABGY.PK) announced Cees 't Hart has decided to retire and has informed the Supervisory Board of his intention to leave Carlsberg by the end of third quarter, 2023 at the latest.

The Group also announced it plans expanded regenerative barley usage across brands in the UK, Finland and France. It is committed to sourcing 30% of all agricultural raw materials from regenerative practices and sustainable sources globally by 2030, reaching 100% by 2040.

In the UK, Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company has committed to 100% regenerative barley for Carlsberg Danish Pilsner by 2027, and for all UK brands by 2031. In Finland, partner farmers are supplying regenerative barley to Sinebrychoff, a Group company, for its annual KOFF Christmas Beer. In France, Kronenbourg SAS has 45 partner farmers supplying traceable 'Responsible Barley', and the 1664 brand has committed to use this for 100% of the barley in its Blonde brews by 2026.

