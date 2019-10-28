Carlsberg Group Adjusts Upwards Its Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Carlsberg Group (CABGY.PK) said it is adjusting 2019 earnings guidance upwards due to solid earnings performance in Western Europe and China, which combined more than offset weakness in Russia. The company now projects organic growth in operating profit of around 10 percent (previously high-single-digit percentage growth).

The Carlsberg Group has more than 140 brands in its beer portfolio, which spans core beer brands, craft & speciality and alcohol-free brews. The company's core beer includes the international brands Carlsberg and Tuborg and strong local power brands, such as Ringnes in Norway, Lvivske in Ukraine and Wusu in China.

