Carlsberg expects operating profit growth to slow this year

Danish brewer Carlsberg expects organic growth in operating profit to fall short of last year's level, it said on Friday after posting fourth-quarter sales above expectations.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO expects organic growth in operating profit to fall short of last year's level, it said on Friday after posting fourth-quarter sales above expectations.

Carlsberg said organic operating profit is expected to grow by 0-7% in 2022, down from 12.5% growth last year, citing higher costs and continued coronavirus restrictions.

"We're very satisfied with the group's 2021 performance. Although our business was significantly impacted by COVID-19, we delivered strong top and bottom line growth and free cash flow," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

"The significantly higher input costs and continued impact from COVID-19 will pose challenges in 2022, but we're well prepared."

The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the fourth quarter reached 15.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.34 billion), against 14.7 billion crowns estimated by analysts in a company poll.

