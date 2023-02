COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter sales slightly below expectations and forecast organic operating profit growth in 2023 below last year's level as higher beer prices will impact consumption.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

