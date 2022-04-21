Carlsberg expects $1.4 bln writedown on Russia divestment

COPENHAGEN, April 21 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO expects a writedown of about 9.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.39 billion) related to its decision to divest its business in Russia, the company said on Thursday.

Carlsberg also lowered operating profit growth forecast for this year to between minus 5% and plus 2%, compared with previous guidance of 0% and 7%. ($1 = 6.8196 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.