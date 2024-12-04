Carlsberg downgraded to Sell from Hold at Nordea

Nordea analyst Thomas Petersen downgraded Carlsberg (CABGY) to Sell from Hold with a DKK 620 price target The firm sees lower volumes in Asia and Western Europe.
