Carlsberg CFO to step down

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - Carlsberg's CARLb.CO Chief Financial Officer Heine Dalsgaard has decided to resign to take up a position in a private equity-backed company in a different industry, the Danish brewer said on Wednesday.

The firm will initiate the succession process and Dalsgaard will continue in Carlsberg until Dec. 31 at the latest, it said in a statement.

