Is Carlsberg (CABGY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Carlsberg AS (CABGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carlsberg AS is one of 178 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carlsberg AS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CABGY's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CABGY has gained about 42.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 4.8%. As we can see, Carlsberg AS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Coca-Cola (KO) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.5%.

In Coca-Cola's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlsberg AS belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.3% so far this year, so CABGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Coca-Cola falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #51. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.8%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Carlsberg AS and Coca-Cola. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

