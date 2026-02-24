Carlsberg A (CABGY) Price Target Decreased by 14.63% to 40.69

The average one-year price target for Carlsberg A (OTCPK:CABGY) has been revised to $40.69 / share. This is a decrease of 14.63% from the prior estimate of $47.66 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$3.11 to a high of $104.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.74% from the latest reported closing price of $27.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlsberg A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABGY is 0.35%, an increase of 18.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.95% to 130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 65K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 57.56%.

Rnc Capital Management holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 26.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 7.28% over the last quarter.

