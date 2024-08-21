Is Carlsberg (CABGY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Carlsberg (CABGY). CABGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.11, which compares to its industry's average of 17.15. Over the last 12 months, CABGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.79 and as low as 13.11, with a median of 15.68.

We should also highlight that CABGY has a P/B ratio of 4.07. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.91. Over the past 12 months, CABGY's P/B has been as high as 5.29 and as low as 3.61, with a median of 4.52.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Carlsberg is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CABGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

