Carlsberg beats Q1 sales forecast, narrows full-year profit guidance

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 27, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO on Thursday reported first-quarter sales above expectations and narrowed its profit expectation for the full year.

While warning that uncertainties persist, the company narrowed its expectation for organic operating profit this year to between minus 2% and plus 5% from its previous range of between minus 5% and plus 5%.

