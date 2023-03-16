Carlsberg appoints Jacob Aarup-Andersen as new CEO

March 16, 2023

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters

COPENHAGEN, March 16 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO has appointed Jacob Aarup-Andersen as its new chief executive, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Aarup-Andersen will replace Cees't Hart, who said earlier this month he would retire by the end of the third quarter.

Aarup-Andersen joins Carlsberg from Danish services provider ISSISS.CO, where he has served as chief executive since 2020.

