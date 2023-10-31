Carlsberg - ADR (CABGY) Price Target Increased by 9.34% to 62.26

The average one-year price target for Carlsberg - ADR (OTC:CABGY) has been revised to 62.26 / share. This is an increase of 9.34% from the prior estimate of 56.94 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.82 to a high of 123.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 157.81% from the latest reported closing price of 24.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlsberg - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABGY is 0.38%, a decrease of 30.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.80% to 801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing a decrease of 56.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 37.02% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 9.01% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MOSAX - MassMutual Select Overseas Fund holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABGY by 0.85% over the last quarter.

